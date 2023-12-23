For bracketology analysis around Arizona State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Arizona State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-1 NR NR 88

Arizona State's best wins

On December 1 against the Pacific Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in the RPI, Arizona State notched its best win of the season, a 76-66 victory at home. With 17 points, Trayanna Crisp was the top scorer against Pacific. Second on the team was Treasure Hunt, with 14 points.

Next best wins

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 135/RPI) on November 6

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 138/RPI) on November 10

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 142/RPI) on November 19

66-49 over South Florida (No. 145/RPI) on November 24

77-69 over High Point (No. 158/RPI) on November 25

Arizona State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

The Sun Devils have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Arizona State is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Arizona State has drawn the 96th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Sun Devils' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games versus teams that are above .500 and none against teams with worse records than their own.

ASU has 18 games left on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Arizona State's next game

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Santa Clara Broncos

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Santa Clara Broncos Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

