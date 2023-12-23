2024 NCAA Bracketology: Arizona State Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology analysis around Arizona State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.
How Arizona State ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|88
Arizona State's best wins
On December 1 against the Pacific Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in the RPI, Arizona State notched its best win of the season, a 76-66 victory at home. With 17 points, Trayanna Crisp was the top scorer against Pacific. Second on the team was Treasure Hunt, with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 135/RPI) on November 6
- 75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 138/RPI) on November 10
- 72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 142/RPI) on November 19
- 66-49 over South Florida (No. 145/RPI) on November 24
- 77-69 over High Point (No. 158/RPI) on November 25
Arizona State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
- The Sun Devils have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Arizona State is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Arizona State has drawn the 96th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- Reviewing the Sun Devils' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games versus teams that are above .500 and none against teams with worse records than their own.
- ASU has 18 games left on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Arizona State's next game
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Santa Clara Broncos
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
