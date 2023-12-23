The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) play the Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. This contest will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Caleb Love: 14.1 PTS, 5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Keshad Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Kylan Boswell: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oumar Ballo: 12.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Pelle Larsson: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

  • Vladislav Goldin: 16.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK
  • Johnell Davis: 14.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bryan Greenlee: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jalen Gaffney: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank
2nd 94 Points Scored 84.4 25th
37th 63.9 Points Allowed 70.6 175th
2nd 46.1 Rebounds 36.8 183rd
25th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 158th
96th 8.5 3pt Made 8.9 66th
2nd 21.6 Assists 15.4 73rd
237th 12.6 Turnovers 10.6 88th

