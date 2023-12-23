The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX. The matchup's point total is set at 164.5.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -6.5 164.5

Arizona vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 9-1-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Wildcats have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Florida Atlantic's ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

This season, the Owls have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +240 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida Atlantic has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 4 40% 92.3 175.8 67.7 135.8 158.1 Florida Atlantic 3 27.3% 83.5 175.8 68.1 135.8 147.8

Additional Arizona vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record 92.3 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 68.1 the Owls allow.

Arizona has a 9-1 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when putting up more than 68.1 points.

The Owls score an average of 83.5 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 7-2 ATS record and an 8-1 overall record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 9-1-0 7-0 4-6-0 Florida Atlantic 8-3-0 0-0 6-5-0

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Florida Atlantic 15-2 Home Record 17-0 6-4 Away Record 11-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

