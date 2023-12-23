The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) are favored (by 6.5 points) to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 161.5.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -6.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona and its opponents have gone over 161.5 combined points in four of 10 games this season.

Arizona's outings this year have an average total of 160, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Wildcats have put together a 9-1-0 record against the spread.

This season, Arizona has been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Wildcats have entered three games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Arizona.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 4 40% 92.3 175.8 67.7 135.8 158.1 Florida Atlantic 4 36.4% 83.5 175.8 68.1 135.8 147.8

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats score are 24.2 more points than the Owls allow (68.1).

Arizona has a 9-1 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 9-1-0 7-0 4-6-0 Florida Atlantic 8-3-0 0-0 6-5-0

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Florida Atlantic 15-2 Home Record 17-0 6-4 Away Record 11-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

