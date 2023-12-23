Will Arizona be one of the teams to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Arizona's complete tournament resume.

How Arizona ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 1 1 4

Arizona's best wins

Arizona's best win of the season came against the Duke Blue Devils, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to the RPI. Arizona claimed the 78-73 road win on November 10. Keshad Johnson was the top scorer in the signature victory over Duke, dropping 14 points with eight rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

98-73 at home over Wisconsin (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 9

87-74 over Alabama (No. 39/RPI) on December 20

100-68 at home over Belmont (No. 115/RPI) on November 17

97-59 at home over Southern (No. 117/RPI) on November 13

74-68 over Michigan State (No. 124/RPI) on November 23

Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Arizona has tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Arizona is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Arizona faces the third-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to Arizona's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Arizona's next game

Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. Arizona Wildcats

California Golden Bears vs. Arizona Wildcats Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

