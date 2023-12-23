Will Arizona be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Arizona's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Arizona's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Arizona ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 1-0 NR NR 47

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona's best wins

Arizona took down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (No. 80-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 87-64 win on November 10 -- its signature victory of the season. Against Northern Arizona, Esmery Martinez led the team by delivering 14 points to go along with eight rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

91-52 on the road over Arizona State (No. 101/RPI) on December 17

61-52 over South Dakota (No. 132/RPI) on November 20

90-67 over Memphis (No. 174/RPI) on November 18

70-54 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 201/RPI) on November 12

81-38 at home over UCSD (No. 208/RPI) on December 7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Arizona has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 1-0 -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

Arizona has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Arizona is playing the 26th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have 18 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and one game against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Arizona's upcoming schedule features eight games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Arizona's next game

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats vs. Seattle U Redhawks

Arizona Wildcats vs. Seattle U Redhawks Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET Location: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Arizona games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.