Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will be in action on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. Considering a bet on Keller? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Clayton Keller vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Keller has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 19:28 on the ice per game.

Keller has a goal in 12 of 32 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 21 of 32 games this season, Keller has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Keller has an assist in 13 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Keller's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

Keller has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 102 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 32 Games 5 30 Points 6 12 Goals 4 18 Assists 2

