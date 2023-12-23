The Colorado Avalanche (20-11-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (17-13-2) -- who've won four straight -- on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Avalanche and Coyotes hit the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes Avalanche 4-3 (F/OT) ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 91 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is ninth in the league.

The Coyotes have 100 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 32 12 18 30 16 19 48.1% Matias Maccelli 32 6 18 24 26 7 0% Nick Schmaltz 32 10 12 22 26 29 45.9% Nick Bjugstad 32 6 14 20 10 11 51% Alexander Kerfoot 32 3 17 20 9 13 50.5%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 102 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (120 total, 3.6 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players