Saturday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (20-11-2) and the Arizona Coyotes (17-13-2) at Ball Arena sees the Avalanche heavily favored at home (-225 moneyline odds to win) against the Coyotes (+180). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Arizona has played 17 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche are 19-11 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Coyotes have been made the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Colorado is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Arizona is 2-3 when it is the underdog by +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-7 5-4-1 6.3 3.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.50 3.30 11 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.1 3.00 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.00 2.20 6 18.2% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

