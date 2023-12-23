Mikko Rantanen and Matias Maccelli are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche face the Arizona Coyotes at Ball Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 18 assists (0.6 per game), taking three shots per game and shooting 12.4%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with 30 total points (0.9 per game).

With 24 total points (0.8 per game), including six goals and 18 assists through 32 games, Maccelli is key for Arizona's offense.

This season, Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has 22 points, courtesy of 10 goals (fourth on team) and 12 assists (sixth).

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a 5-7-2 record this season, with a .906 save percentage (26th in the league). In 15 games, he has 394 saves, and has given up 41 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Avalanche Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors (53 points), via registered 18 goals and 35 assists.

Rantanen has 17 goals and 25 assists, equaling 42 points (1.3 per game).

Cale Makar's 39 points this season are via eight goals and 31 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has given up 22 goals (2.84 goals against average) and made 213 saves.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.64 Goals Scored 3.13 18th 13th 3.09 Goals Allowed 2.84 11th 10th 32.5 Shots 27.2 30th 8th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 9th 24% Power Play % 22.94% 11th 6th 83.76% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 16th

