Clayton Keller and Nathan MacKinnon are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche play at Ball Arena on Saturday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET).

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Keller's 30 points are pivotal for Arizona. He has put up 12 goals and 18 assists in 32 games.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 21 1 2 3 3 vs. Senators Dec. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 1 0 1 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Dec. 12 0 0 0 4

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Matias Maccelli is a top offensive contributor for Arizona with 24 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 18 assists in 32 games.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 12 1 0 1 3

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Arizona's Nick Schmaltz is among the leaders on the team with 22 total points (10 goals and 12 assists).

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 21 1 1 2 3 vs. Senators Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Dec. 12 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

MacKinnon is Colorado's leading contributor with 53 points. He has 18 goals and 35 assists this season.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 21 4 1 5 9 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 2 2 4 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 2 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 0 2 2 2

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Mikko Rantanen has 42 points (1.3 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 25 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 21 2 0 2 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 1 2 3 4

