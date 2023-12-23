When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Grand Canyon be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Grand Canyon ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 2-0 NR NR 181

Grand Canyon's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Grand Canyon beat the Arizona State Sun Devils in a 66-59 win on December 8. Olivia Lane led the way against Arizona State, tallying 18 points. Next on the team was Naudia Evans with 15 points.

Next best wins

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 197/RPI) on November 6

77-48 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 211/RPI) on December 2

63-40 at home over Nicholls (No. 260/RPI) on November 25

65-63 on the road over Idaho (No. 277/RPI) on December 17

55-36 at home over Fresno State (No. 317/RPI) on November 24

Grand Canyon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Antelopes have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Based on the RPI, the Antelopes have six wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Grand Canyon has drawn the 254th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Antelopes' upcoming schedule features 16 games against teams with worse records and nine games against teams with records above .500.

As far as Grand Canyon's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Grand Canyon's next game

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

