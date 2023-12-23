Will Janis Moser Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 23?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Janis Moser find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Moser stats and insights
- In three of 32 games this season, Moser has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Moser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|25:23
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|25:49
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:42
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|W 4-1
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
