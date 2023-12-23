The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Janis Moser find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

  • In three of 32 games this season, Moser has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:36 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:44 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:11 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:23 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 25:49 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:42 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:59 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:42 Home W 4-1

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

