Will Jason Zucker find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Zucker averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Zucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:12 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:29 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:47 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:16 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-1

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

