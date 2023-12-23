Can we expect Lawson Crouse scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

In 13 of 31 games this season, Crouse has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

On the power play, Crouse has accumulated three goals and two assists.

Crouse averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:35 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:22 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:51 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:27 Home W 4-1

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

