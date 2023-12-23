The Arizona Coyotes, Lawson Crouse among them, play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Crouse in that upcoming Coyotes-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse has averaged 16:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In 13 of 31 games this season, Crouse has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 31 games this year, Crouse has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Crouse has an assist in five of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Crouse goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Crouse has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Crouse Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 102 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 31 Games 5 20 Points 4 14 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

