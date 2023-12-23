Nick Bjugstad and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Bjugstad in the Coyotes-Avalanche game? Use our stats and information below.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

Bjugstad's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:38 per game on the ice, is +5.

In six of 32 games this season, Bjugstad has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bjugstad has a point in 19 of 32 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In 14 of 32 games this year, Bjugstad has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Bjugstad hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjugstad has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 102 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 32 Games 3 20 Points 2 6 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

