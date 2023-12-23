Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 23?
When the Arizona Coyotes take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nick Schmaltz light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- Schmaltz has scored in eight of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- Schmaltz has picked up six goals and five assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|19:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:25
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|21:58
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Home
|W 4-1
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
