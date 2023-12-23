The Arizona Coyotes, including Nick Schmaltz, will be on the ice Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Prop bets for Schmaltz are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz has averaged 20:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

In Schmaltz's 32 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Schmaltz has a point in 16 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Schmaltz has an assist in 11 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Schmaltz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Schmaltz has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 102 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 32 Games 5 22 Points 5 10 Goals 2 12 Assists 3

