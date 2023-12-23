For bracketology insights around Northern Arizona and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Northern Arizona ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 97

Northern Arizona's best wins

Northern Arizona's best win this season came against the Seattle U Redhawks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 202) in the RPI. Northern Arizona brought home the 62-60 win on the road on November 15. In the victory over Seattle U, Trenton McLaughlin delivered a team-high 19 points. Rockwell Reynolds chipped in 13 points.

Next best wins

78-76 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on December 6

76-74 at home over Southern Utah (No. 277/RPI) on December 16

76-75 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 281/RPI) on December 9

78-58 at home over Pacific (No. 339/RPI) on December 2

78-69 over VMI (No. 356/RPI) on November 18

Northern Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Northern Arizona is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Lumberjacks have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Northern Arizona has drawn the 155th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Lumberjacks' 20 remaining games this year, 11 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records over .500.

NAU has 20 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Arizona's next game

Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Northern Colorado Bears vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

