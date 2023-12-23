How to Watch Providence vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:19 AM MST
Two hot squads square off when the Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) host the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Friars are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, winners of seven in a row.
Providence vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights
- This season, the Friars have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- Providence has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Friars are the 118th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 109th.
- The 74.4 points per game the Friars average are just 4.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69.6).
- Providence is 10-1 when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
- This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
- The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 246th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 83.8 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 63.0 the Friars allow.
- Butler has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Providence posted 9.0 more points per game (82.9) than it did in away games (73.9).
- The Friars surrendered 70.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 in away games.
- When playing at home, Providence sunk 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than in away games (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (34.4%).
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Butler put up 69.4 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (61.1).
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).
- Beyond the arc, Butler drained fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) as well.
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Brown
|W 74-54
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|W 97-90
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|W 96-70
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
