South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan 68 Ventures Bowl Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 23
In the matchup between the South Alabama Jaguars and Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Jaguars to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (45)
|South Alabama 33, Eastern Michigan 15
South Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jaguars a 90.0% chance to win.
- Against the spread, the Jaguars are 4-8-0 this season.
- South Alabama has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 17-point favorites.
- The Jaguars have played 12 games this year and six of them have gone over the total.
- The average total for South Alabama games this season has been 51.1, 6.1 points higher than the total for this game.
Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Eagles.
- The Eagles are 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this year.
- Five of the Eagles' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).
- The average point total for the Eastern Michigan this year is 0.2 points lower than this game's over/under.
Jaguars vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Alabama
|30.9
|21.9
|31.5
|16.8
|30.3
|27
|Eastern Michigan
|20.3
|24
|25.8
|22.7
|14.8
|25.3
