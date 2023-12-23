In the upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Travis Dermott to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through 18 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

Dermott has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-3

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

