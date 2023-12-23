Can we count on Zach Sanford scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanford stats and insights

Sanford is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Sanford has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 102 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

