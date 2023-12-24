The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) visit the Chicago Bears (5-9) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Bears vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Bears favored by four, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (7.1 points). Put your money on the Bears.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Bears' implied win probability is 67.2%.

The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -205 or shorter.

This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

This season, Arizona has won two of its 11 games, or 18.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

Other Week 16 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Chicago (-4)



Chicago (-4) The Bears have put together a 6-6-2 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have registered a 7-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Arizona has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) The two teams average a combined 4.5 less points per game (39) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.9 more points per game (50.4) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Bears' 14 games with a set total.

The Cardinals have gone over in eight of their 14 games with a set total (57.1%).

Justin Fields Rushing Yards (Our pick: 59.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 10 197.6 14 48.8 2

Trey McBride Receiving Yards (Our pick: 60.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 50.9 2

