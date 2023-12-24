The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) visit the Chicago Bears (5-9) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Bears vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Bears favored by four, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (7.1 points). Put your money on the Bears.
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Bears' implied win probability is 67.2%.
  • The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -205 or shorter.
  • This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.
  • This season, Arizona has won two of its 11 games, or 18.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Chicago (-4)
    • The Bears have put together a 6-6-2 record against the spread this season.
    • The Cardinals have registered a 7-7-0 record against the spread this year.
    • Arizona has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (43.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 4.5 less points per game (39) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.9 more points per game (50.4) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
    • The teams have hit the over in seven of the Bears' 14 games with a set total.
    • The Cardinals have gone over in eight of their 14 games with a set total (57.1%).

    Justin Fields Rushing Yards (Our pick: 59.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    10 197.6 14 48.8 2

    Trey McBride Receiving Yards (Our pick: 60.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    14 50.9 2

