Who’s the Best Team in the Big Sky? See our Weekly Big Sky Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big Sky? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Montana
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 135th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
- Last Game: W 73-61 vs UC Davis
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Weber State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Portland State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 145th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
- Last Game: W 75-72 vs Fresno State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Weber State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 161st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
- Last Game: W 90-39 vs Park (AZ)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Montana
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 213th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 73-66 vs Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Portland State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-16
- Overall Rank: 222nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
- Last Game: L 91-51 vs San Francisco
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 237th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
- Last Game: W 83-79 vs Air Force
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Montana State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 244th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
- Last Game: L 82-70 vs CSU Northridge
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Idaho State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Idaho
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 262nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
- Last Game: L 82-67 vs UC Riverside
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Sacramento State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Idaho State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 315th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
- Last Game: L 76-57 vs Oregon State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Montana State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 328th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
- Last Game: W 100-45 vs Bethesda (CA)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Idaho
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.