Who’s the Best Team in the Big Sky? See our Weekly Women's Big Sky Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the Big Sky and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Big Sky Power Rankings
1. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
- Last Game: W 62-43 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Portland State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
2. Montana
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 68-67 vs UCSD
Next Game
- Opponent: Weber State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
- Last Game: W 81-70 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. Montana State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
- Last Game: W 71-58 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: Idaho State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Idaho
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 171st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
- Last Game: W 63-44 vs Saint Martin's
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sacramento State
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29
6. Idaho State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 195th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
- Last Game: L 79-76 vs BYU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Montana State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 230th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
- Last Game: L 78-56 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Portland State
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 260th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
- Last Game: L 67-54 vs Portland
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
9. Weber State
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 277th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
- Last Game: L 89-36 vs Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Montana
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-28
- Overall Rank: 331st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th
- Last Game: L 72-55 vs Cal Poly
Next Game
- Opponent: Idaho
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29
