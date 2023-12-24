One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Keep reading for the top performers in this game between the Bears and the Cardinals, and what player prop bets to evaluate.

James Conner Touchdown Odds

Conner Odds to Score First TD: +800

Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +650

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

More Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds James Conner - 54.5 (-113) - Greg Dortch - - 20.5 (-113) Kyler Murray 214.5 (-113) 28.5 (-113) - Rondale Moore - - 21.5 (-113) Trey McBride - - 61.5 (-113) Michael Wilson - - 30.5 (-113)

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Justin Fields 205.5 (-113) 55.5 (-113) - D'Onta Foreman - 37.5 (-113) - Cole Kmet - - 38.5 (-113) Darnell Mooney - - 29.5 (-113) D.J. Moore - - 67.5 (-113) Tyler Scott - - 12.5 (-113)

