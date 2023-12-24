Entering their Sunday, December 24 matchup with the Chicago Bears (5-9) at Soldier Field, which begins at 4:25 PM , the Arizona Cardinals (3-11) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.

Their last time out, the Cardinals lost 45-29 to the San Francisco 49ers.

In their most recent outing, the Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 20-17.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Greg Dortch WR Shoulder Questionable Marquise Brown WR Heel Out Antonio Hamilton CB Calf Questionable Victor Dimukeje OLB Foot Questionable Bobby Price CB Quadricep Out Andre Chachere CB Shoulder Questionable Garrett Williams CB Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Onta Foreman RB Personal Questionable Travis Homer RB Hamstring Questionable Equanimeous St. Brown WR Pectoral Out Cole Kmet TE Quad Questionable Darnell Mooney WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jaylon Jones DB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice DeMarcus Walker DL Leg Did Not Participate In Practice Teven Jenkins OL Concussion Out Noah Sewell LB Knee Out

Cardinals vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Cardinals rank 24th in the NFL (306.3 total yards per game) and 25th on the other side of the ball (358.9 total yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals rank 25th in points per game (18.5), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 26.9 points surrendered per contest.

The Cardinals rank fourth-worst in passing yards per game (174.5), but they've been better defensively, ranking 13th in the NFL with 219.3 passing yards surrendered per contest.

Arizona ranks seventh in rushing yards per game (131.8), but it has been worse defensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 139.6 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

The Cardinals have accumulated 15 forced turnovers (24th in NFL) and committed 17 turnovers (12th in NFL) this season for a -2 turnover margin that ranks 19th in the NFL.

Cardinals vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bears (-4)

Bears (-4) Moneyline: Bears (-200), Cardinals (+165)

Bears (-200), Cardinals (+165) Total: 43 points

