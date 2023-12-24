Cardinals vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Chicago Bears (5-9) are considered 4-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 24, 2023 versus the Arizona Cardinals (3-11). The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the game.
Before the Cardinals square off against the Bears, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cardinals vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chicago Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bears (-4)
|43.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Bears (-4.5)
|43.5
|-200
|+168
Arizona vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: FOX
Cardinals vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Arizona is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have an ATS record of 6-5 as 4-point underdogs or more.
- Arizona has played 14 games this year, and eight of them have gone over the total.
- Chicago has gone 6-7-1 ATS this season.
- Seven of Chicago's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
