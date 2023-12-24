Cardinals vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) hit the road to match up against the Chicago Bears (5-9) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bears and the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Bears Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bears
|4
|43
|-210
|+170
Cardinals vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals have played eight games this season that have gone over 43 combined points scored.
- Arizona has a 43.5-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.5 more points than this game's point total.
- The Cardinals have compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 14 games this season and won three (21.4%) of those contests.
- Arizona has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 2-9 in those contests.
Chicago Bears
- Chicago's matchups this year have an average point total of 43.0, the same as this game's over/under.
- The Bears have registered a 6-7-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bears have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.
- Chicago has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.
Bears vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bears
|20.5
|22
|23.5
|21
|43.0
|7
|14
|Cardinals
|18.5
|25
|26.9
|31
|43.5
|8
|14
Cardinals vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends
Cardinals
- Arizona has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Cardinals have gone over the total twice.
- The Bears have been outscored by 42 points this season (three per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 117 points (8.4 per game).
Bears
- Over its past three games, Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In its past three contests, Chicago has not gone over the total.
- The Bears have a -42-point negative scoring differential this season (-3 per game). The Cardinals also have been outscored, by 117 points (8.4 per game).
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|44.2
|42.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.7
|25.4
|26.0
|ATS Record
|7-7-0
|4-3-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-0
|7-0-0
|1-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-11
|2-5
|1-6
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.0
|42.2
|43.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|22.7
|25.3
|ATS Record
|6-7-1
|2-3-1
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-1
|3-3-0
|4-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-8
|2-2
|2-6
