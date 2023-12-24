The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) hit the road to match up against the Chicago Bears (5-9) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bears and the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bears 4 43 -210 +170

Cardinals vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played eight games this season that have gone over 43 combined points scored.

Arizona has a 43.5-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.5 more points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals have compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 14 games this season and won three (21.4%) of those contests.

Arizona has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 2-9 in those contests.

Chicago Bears

Chicago's matchups this year have an average point total of 43.0, the same as this game's over/under.

The Bears have registered a 6-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bears have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.

Chicago has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

Bears vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bears 20.5 22 23.5 21 43.0 7 14 Cardinals 18.5 25 26.9 31 43.5 8 14

Cardinals vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

Arizona has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In their past three contests, the Cardinals have gone over the total twice.

The Bears have been outscored by 42 points this season (three per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 117 points (8.4 per game).

Bears

Over its past three games, Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Chicago has not gone over the total.

The Bears have a -42-point negative scoring differential this season (-3 per game). The Cardinals also have been outscored, by 117 points (8.4 per game).

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 44.2 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 25.4 26.0 ATS Record 7-7-0 4-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 7-0-0 1-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-11 2-5 1-6

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 42.2 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.7 25.3 ATS Record 6-7-1 2-3-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-1 3-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 2-2 2-6

