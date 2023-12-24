Greg Dortch did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Dortch's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Dortch has been targeted 25 times and has 13 catches for 139 yards (10.7 per reception) and one TD, plus one carry for five yards.

Greg Dortch Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Cardinals this week: Travis Vokolek (DNP/nir- travel): 0 Rec Marquise Brown (DNP/heel): 51 Rec; 574 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dortch 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 13 139 70 1 10.7

Dortch Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 11 @Texans 8 6 76 0 Week 12 Rams 9 3 27 1 Week 13 @Steelers 3 1 19 0 Week 15 49ers 3 2 15 0

