The Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears are slated to play in a Week 16 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Greg Dortch find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Greg Dortch score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Dortch has put up a 139-yard year thus far (10.7 yards per game), with one touchdown, hauling in 13 balls on 25 targets.

Dortch, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Greg Dortch Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 11 @Texans 8 6 76 0 Week 12 Rams 9 3 27 1 Week 13 @Steelers 3 1 19 0 Week 15 49ers 3 2 15 0

