Should you bet on James Conner getting into the end zone in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Conner will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will James Conner score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Conner has churned out a team-high 717 rushing yards (71.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

And Conner has tacked on 17 catches for 39 yards (3.9 per game).

Conner has rushed for a TD in four games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

James Conner Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 14 62 0 5 8 0 Week 2 Giants 23 106 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 14 98 1 2 18 0 Week 4 @49ers 11 52 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Bengals 6 46 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 16 73 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 14 62 0 2 1 0 Week 12 Rams 6 27 0 4 5 0 Week 13 @Steelers 25 105 2 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 14 86 1 3 3 0

Rep James Conner with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.