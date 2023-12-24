Kyler Murray has a good matchup when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Chicago Bears in Week 16 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bears allow 239.2 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Murray leads Arizona with 1,075 passing yards (215.0 per game). Murray has also registered a 62.1% completion rate while throwing for four touchdowns and four interceptions. With his legs, Murray has 155 rushing yards (plus three TDs) on 29 totes, delivering 31.0 rushing yards per game.

Murray vs. the Bears

Murray vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 123 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 123 PASS YPG / PASS TD Chicago has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Bears have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 14 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Chicago has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to eight quarterbacks in 2023.

The Bears have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to four opposing QBs this season.

The 239.2 passing yards the Bears yield per game makes them the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Bears' defense ranks 29th in the NFL by giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (26 total passing TDs).

Kyler Murray Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 214.5 (-115)

214.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+160)

Murray Passing Insights

Murray has surpassed his passing yards prop total twice in five chances.

The Cardinals have passed 55.0% of the time and run 45.0% this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Murray is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt this season (1,075 yards on 169 attempts).

Murray has completed a touchdown pass in four of five games, but did not throw for multiple TDs in any of them.

He has 25.9% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Murray has attempted 16 passes in the red zone (18.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 26-for-39 / 211 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13-for-23 / 145 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-45 / 256 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-30 / 214 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 7 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 19-for-32 / 249 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 33 YDS / 1 TD

