Will Kyler Murray get into the end zone when the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Kyler Murray score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Murray has 155 rushing yards (31 ypg) on 29 carries, with three touchdowns.

Murray has rushed for a TD in three games (of five games played).

Kyler Murray Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 10 Falcons 19 32 249 0 1 6 33 1 Week 11 @Texans 20 30 214 1 1 7 51 1 Week 12 Rams 27 45 256 1 0 1 2 1 Week 13 @Steelers 13 23 145 1 0 9 20 0 Week 15 49ers 26 39 211 1 2 6 49 0

