When the Chicago Bears (5-9) and Arizona Cardinals (3-11) clash on December 24 at Soldier Field, Justin Fields and Kyler Murray will be under center for their respective sides. Which QB has the edge in this bout? Find out below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Murray this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyler Murray vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Kyler Murray 2023 Stats Justin Fields 5 Games Played 10 62.1% Completion % 61.4% 1,075 (215.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,976 (197.6) 4 Touchdowns 14 4 Interceptions 8 155 (31.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 488 (48.8) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Kyler Murray Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 208.5 yards

: Over/Under 208.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Bears Defensive Stats

This season, the Bears are giving up 23.5 points per contest (22nd in NFL) and 319.0 total yards per game (14th).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, giving up the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,349 (239.2 per game). It also ranks 17th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

Against the run, the Bears rank No. 1 in the NFL with 79.8 rushing yards allowed per game. They rank third in rushing TDs allowed (seven).

Defensively, Chicago is 29th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 43.7%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 32nd (71.8%).

Who comes out on top when the Bears and the Cardinals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 198.5 yards

: Over/Under 198.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cardinals Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bears are giving up 23.5 points per contest (22nd in NFL) and 319.0 total yards per game (14th).

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago has been one of the lesser defenses in the league, giving up the seventh-most pass yards in the NFL (239.2 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 29th with 26 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Bears rank first in the NFL with 79.8 rushing yards allowed per game. They rank third in rushing TDs allowed (seven).

On defense, Chicago is 29th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (43.7%) and 32nd in red-zone percentage allowed (71.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.