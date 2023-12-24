Marquise Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals play the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Looking for Brown's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Brown has been targeted 101 times, with season stats of 574 yards on 51 receptions (11.3 per catch) and four TDs. He also has two carries for 23 yards.

Marquise Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Heel

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Cardinals this week: Travis Vokolek (DNP/nir- travel): 0 Rec Greg Dortch (DNP/shoulder): 13 Rec; 139 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 16 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 101 51 574 164 4 11.3

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 7 5 61 1 Week 4 @49ers 10 7 96 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 4 61 1 Week 6 @Rams 11 4 34 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 7 3 49 0 Week 8 Ravens 9 6 33 1 Week 9 @Browns 8 4 24 0 Week 10 Falcons 4 1 28 0 Week 11 @Texans 5 2 18 0 Week 12 Rams 12 6 88 0 Week 13 @Steelers 3 0 0 0

