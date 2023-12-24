Will Marquise Brown Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals play the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Looking for Brown's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Brown has been targeted 101 times, with season stats of 574 yards on 51 receptions (11.3 per catch) and four TDs. He also has two carries for 23 yards.
Marquise Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Cardinals this week:
- Travis Vokolek (DNP/nir- travel): 0 Rec
- Greg Dortch (DNP/shoulder): 13 Rec; 139 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 16 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|101
|51
|574
|164
|4
|11.3
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|10
|6
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|7
|5
|61
|1
|Week 4
|@49ers
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|10
|4
|61
|1
|Week 6
|@Rams
|11
|4
|34
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|7
|3
|49
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|9
|6
|33
|1
|Week 9
|@Browns
|8
|4
|24
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|4
|1
|28
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|5
|2
|18
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|12
|6
|88
|0
|Week 13
|@Steelers
|3
|0
|0
|0
