When the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears match up in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Michael Carter hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Michael Carter score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Carter has taken 19 carries for 109 yards (9.1 per game).

And Carter has added 22 catches for 93 yards (7.8 per game).

Carter does not have a rushing touchdown in 12 games.

Michael Carter Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 1 6 0 2 12 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 8 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Patriots 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 9 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 8 0 3 14 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0 0 0 6 24 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Rams 4 19 0 4 15 0 Week 13 @Steelers 4 25 0 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 3 27 0 3 10 0

