Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Arizona

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 29-2

9-2 | 29-2 Odds to Win Pac-12: -200

-200 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 96-95 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal

@ Cal Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Utah

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

9-2 | 25-6 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 85-43 vs Bellarmine

Next Game

Opponent: Washington State

Washington State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Colorado

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

9-2 | 25-6 Odds to Win Pac-12: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd

173rd Last Game: W 98-71 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Washington

Washington Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Washington

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

8-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th

34th Last Game: W 73-66 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Colorado

@ Colorado Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Washington State

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 20-11

9-2 | 20-11 Odds to Win Pac-12: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: W 66-61 vs Boise State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah

@ Utah Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. USC

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

6-5 | 18-13 Odds to Win Pac-12: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th

55th Last Game: W 79-59 vs Alabama State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oregon

@ Oregon Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Oregon

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-3 | 18-13 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 84-70 vs Kent State

Next Game

Opponent: USC

USC Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Stanford

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-20

5-5 | 10-20 Odds to Win Pac-12: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: L 74-60 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Opponent: Arizona State

Arizona State Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. UCLA

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-21

5-6 | 9-21 Odds to Win Pac-12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: L 69-60 vs Maryland

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Cal

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-23

4-7 | 8-23 Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd

132nd Last Game: W 71-67 vs UCSD

Next Game

Opponent: Arizona

Arizona Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arizona State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-20

6-5 | 11-20 Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 65-46 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stanford

@ Stanford Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Oregon State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-23

8-3 | 7-23 Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 197th

197th Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd

172nd Last Game: W 76-57 vs Idaho State

Next Game