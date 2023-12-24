Rondale Moore has a favorable matchup when his Arizona Cardinals play the Chicago Bears in Week 16 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bears allow 239.2 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

Moore has posted 265 yards (on 31 catches) with one TD so far this year. He's been targeted 50 times, producing 18.9 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Bears

Moore vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

24 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 239.2 passing yards the Bears concede per contest makes them the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Bears have totaled 26 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). The Bears' defense is 29th in the NFL in that category.

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Moore Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Moore has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 35.7% of his games (five of 14).

Moore has received 11.0% of his team's 456 passing attempts this season (50 targets).

He has 265 receiving yards on 50 targets to rank 122nd in league play with 5.3 yards per target.

Moore, in 14 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored two of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (7.4%).

With three red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 6.5% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

