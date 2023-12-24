Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown when the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears come together in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has caught 31 passes on 50 targets for 265 yards and one score, averaging 18.9 yards per game.

In one of 14 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Rondale Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3 3 33 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 14 0 Week 3 Cowboys 6 4 8 0 Week 4 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 5 3 26 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 4 30 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 4 2 2 0 Week 8 Ravens 3 2 10 0 Week 9 @Browns 2 1 5 0 Week 10 Falcons 8 5 43 0 Week 11 @Texans 1 1 48 1 Week 12 Rams 3 2 35 0 Week 13 @Steelers 2 1 6 0 Week 15 49ers 3 2 5 0

