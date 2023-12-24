Trey McBride vs. the Bears' Defense: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
When the Arizona Cardinals play the Chicago Bears in Week 16, Trey McBride will face a Bears pass defense featuring Tremaine Edmunds. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.
Cardinals vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Trey McBride Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|83.2
|5.9
|10
|128
|7.76
Trey McBride vs. Tremaine Edmunds Insights
Trey McBride & the Cardinals' Offense
- Trey McBride has hauled in 712 receiving yards on 66 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Arizona is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, ranking fourth-last in the NFL with 2,443 total passing yards (174.5 per game). It also ranks 29th in yards per attempt (5.4).
- The Cardinals rank 25th in the NFL in scoring with 18.5 points per game, and they rank 24th in total yards with 306.3 per game.
- Arizona is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 32.6 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Cardinals are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 46 total red-zone pass attempts (52.3% red-zone pass rate).
Tremaine Edmunds & the Bears' Defense
- Tremaine Edmunds has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 92 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and six passes defended.
- Looking at passing defense, Chicago is allowing 239.2 yards per game (3,349 total) in the air, which is the eighth-most in the NFL.
- The Bears' points-against average on defense is 21st in the league, at 23.5 per game.
- Three players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.
- The Bears have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Trey McBride vs. Tremaine Edmunds Advanced Stats
|Trey McBride
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Rec. Targets
|85
|49
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|66
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.8
|38
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|712
|92
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|50.9
|7.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|361
|5.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|4
|Interceptions
