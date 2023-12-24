When the Arizona Cardinals play the Chicago Bears in Week 16, Trey McBride will face a Bears pass defense featuring Tremaine Edmunds. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Cardinals vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Trey McBride Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 83.2 5.9 10 128 7.76

Trey McBride vs. Tremaine Edmunds Insights

Trey McBride & the Cardinals' Offense

Trey McBride has hauled in 712 receiving yards on 66 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Arizona is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, ranking fourth-last in the NFL with 2,443 total passing yards (174.5 per game). It also ranks 29th in yards per attempt (5.4).

The Cardinals rank 25th in the NFL in scoring with 18.5 points per game, and they rank 24th in total yards with 306.3 per game.

Arizona is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 32.6 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Cardinals are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 46 total red-zone pass attempts (52.3% red-zone pass rate).

Tremaine Edmunds & the Bears' Defense

Tremaine Edmunds has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 92 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Chicago is allowing 239.2 yards per game (3,349 total) in the air, which is the eighth-most in the NFL.

The Bears' points-against average on defense is 21st in the league, at 23.5 per game.

Three players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Trey McBride vs. Tremaine Edmunds Advanced Stats

Trey McBride Tremaine Edmunds Rec. Targets 85 49 Def. Targets Receptions 66 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.8 38 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 712 92 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 50.9 7.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 361 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

