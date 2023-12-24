Trey McBride vs. Jaylon Johnson: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Trey McBride against the Chicago Bears pass defense and Jaylon Johnson is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Cardinals play the Bears at Soldier Field. We have stats and information available for you right here.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cardinals vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Trey McBride Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|83.2
|5.9
|10
|127
|7.68
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Trey McBride vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights
Trey McBride & the Cardinals' Offense
- Trey McBride has racked up 712 receiving yards on 66 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Arizona's passing attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks fourth-last in the league with 2,443 passing yards (174.5 per game).
- The Cardinals have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by posting 18.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in the NFL with 306.3 total yards per contest.
- Arizona has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 32.6 times per game (10th-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Cardinals have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 46 times (ninth-fewest in NFL).
Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense
- Jaylon Johnson has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 31 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing defense, Chicago is allowing 239.2 yards per game (3,349 total) in the air, which is the seventh-most in the NFL.
- The Bears' points-against average on defense is 23.5 per game, 22nd in the NFL.
- Chicago has allowed over 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- 24 players have caught a touchdown against the Bears this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trey McBride vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats
|Trey McBride
|Jaylon Johnson
|Rec. Targets
|85
|50
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|66
|10
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.8
|27
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|712
|31
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|50.9
|2.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|358
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|4
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.