The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) visit the Miami Heat (17-12) after winning three road games in a row. The 76ers are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

76ers vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -1.5 226.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 226.5 points 16 times.

Philadelphia has an average total of 233.3 in its games this year, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the 76ers have compiled a 20-8-0 record against the spread.

Philadelphia has won 19, or 82.6%, of the 23 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Philadelphia has won 19 of its 23 games, or 82.6%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the 76ers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 12 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Miami's games this season is 225.0 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Miami has put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (33.3%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

76ers vs Heat Additional Info

76ers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 16 57.1% 122.3 235.5 111.0 222.8 228.1 Heat 12 41.4% 113.2 235.5 111.8 222.8 221

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

The 76ers are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.

The 76ers have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 12 times in 16 opportunities at home, and it has covered eight times in 12 opportunities in away games.

The 76ers put up 10.5 more points per game (122.3) than the Heat allow (111.8).

Philadelphia has a 19-5 record against the spread and a 19-5 record overall when putting up more than 111.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over six times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 4-10-0 record) than away (.600, 9-6-0).

The Heat score an average of 113.2 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 111.0 the 76ers allow.

Miami has put together a 10-7 ATS record and a 13-4 overall record in games it scores more than 111.0 points.

76ers vs. Heat Betting Splits

76ers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 20-8 17-6 19-9 Heat 13-16 6-6 15-14

76ers vs. Heat Point Insights

76ers Heat 122.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 19-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-7 19-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-4 111.0 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 13-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-13 14-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-9

