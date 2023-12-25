Eric Gordon and the Phoenix Suns face the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 PM ET on Monday.

Gordon totaled in his last game, which ended in a 120-105 loss versus the Kings.

We're going to look at Gordon's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.2 12.3 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.0 Assists -- 2.8 2.2 PRA -- 18.1 16.5 PR -- 15.3 14.3 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Eric Gordon Insights vs. the Mavericks

Gordon is responsible for attempting 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 18.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.6 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Mavericks give up 117.9 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Mavericks are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 46.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are ranked 21st in the NBA, giving up 27.1 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Eric Gordon vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 33 19 4 3 4 0 0 12/29/2022 27 4 3 1 0 0 0 11/16/2022 31 10 3 1 1 0 0

