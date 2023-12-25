A pair of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Kevin Durant (third, 30.9 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Suns are 4.5-point favorites.

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Suns vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Mavericks 116

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)

Mavericks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.7)

Suns (-0.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.7

The Suns (11-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 12.4% less often than the Mavericks (15-14-0) this season.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Phoenix does it less often (57.1% of the time) than Dallas (65.5%).

The Suns have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-8) this season while the Mavericks have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-8).

Suns Performance Insights

Offensively, the Suns are scoring 114.5 points per game (16th-ranked in league). They are ceding 114 points per contest at the other end (15th-ranked).

With 41.5 rebounds allowed per game, Phoenix ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 13th in the league by averaging 44.1 boards per contest.

The Suns rank 15th in the NBA with 26 assists per contest.

Phoenix ranks third-worst in the NBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 14.2 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in league).

With 11.5 threes per game, the Suns are 24th in the NBA. They have a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 16th in the league.

