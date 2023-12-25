The Dallas Mavericks (14-8) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32 points per game) when they square off against Kevin Durant (third in league, 31) and the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Favorite: Suns (-5.5)

Suns (-5.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 TV: ESPN

Suns Players to Watch

Durant puts up 31 points, 6.5 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the field and 50% from downtown (second in league) with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic puts up 11.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocks.

Devin Booker averages 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made treys per game.

Eric Gordon puts up 14.6 points, 2.1 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Jordan Goodwin averages 6.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.9 boards.

Mavericks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Doncic gets the Mavericks 32 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Dereck Lively gets the Mavericks 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Mavericks 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while averaging 0.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are receiving 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this season.

Grant Williams is putting up 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Suns vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Suns Mavericks 115.1 Points Avg. 119.9 113 Points Allowed Avg. 116.5 47.3% Field Goal % 47.3% 38.5% Three Point % 37.4%

