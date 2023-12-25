Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Mavericks on December 25, 2023
Player props are available for Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic, among others, when the Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -111)
|7.5 (Over: -125)
|5.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: -169)
- The 30.9 points Durant has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (31.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 6.2 -- is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (7.5).
- Durant's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
- Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: -132)
|8.5 (Over: +120)
|2.5 (Over: +134)
- Devin Booker is putting up 27.7 points per game this season, 2.8 less than his over/under on Monday.
- His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.
- Booker's assists average -- 8.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's prop bet.
- He has connected on 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Monday.
Grayson Allen Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: +102)
|2.5 (Over: +134)
- Grayson Allen is averaging 12.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 4.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Allen averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's over/under.
- Allen averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|36.5 (Over: -108)
|9.5 (Over: -143)
|9.5 (Over: -149)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
- Doncic is averaging 32.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.6 less than Monday's prop total.
- He has grabbed 8.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).
- Doncic averages 9.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.
- Doncic's 3.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.
Tim Hardaway Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: -108)
- The 18.5-point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Monday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.
- Hardaway's 3.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
