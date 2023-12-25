Kevin Durant, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - December 25
When the Phoenix Suns (14-14) and Dallas Mavericks (17-12) square off at Footprint Center on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, Jusuf Nurkic and Luka Doncic will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Suns' Last Game
The Suns dropped their most recent game to the Kings, 120-105, on Friday. Kevin Durant starred with 28 points, plus seven rebounds and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|28
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Devin Booker
|24
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Udoka Azubuike
|11
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant's numbers for the season are 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 boards per game.
- Nurkic averages 12.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field.
- Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 5.5 boards and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Grayson Allen puts up 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Eric Gordon's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|25.4
|5.1
|7.0
|0.5
|0.3
|1.6
|Kevin Durant
|24.0
|3.8
|4.2
|0.7
|0.8
|1.5
|Jusuf Nurkic
|13.1
|10.9
|3.2
|0.9
|0.8
|0.6
|Grayson Allen
|8.9
|3.3
|1.5
|1.3
|0.5
|1.3
|Jordan Goodwin
|5.6
|4.6
|3.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
